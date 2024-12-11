Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • Google asks FTC to break up Microsoft's deal with OpenAI

Published 12:38 IST, December 11th 2024

Google asks FTC to break up Microsoft's deal with OpenAI

Google has asked the US government to break up Microsoft's exclusive agreement to host OpenAI's technology on its cloud servers.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Microsoft | Image: Microsoft

Google vs Microsoft: Google has asked the US government to break up Microsoft's exclusive agreement to host OpenAI's technology on its cloud servers, the Information reported on Tuesday.

The conversation happened after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked Google about Microsoft's business practices as part of a broader investigation, the report said, citing a person directly involved in the discussion.

Tech companies that compete with Microsoft in renting out cloud servers, such as Google and Amazon, also want to host OpenAI's models so that their cloud customers don't need to access Microsoft servers to get access to the startup's technology, the report said.

According to the report, companies that purchase ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's technology through Microsoft may have to face additional charges if they don't already use Microsoft servers to run their operations.

Google and other competitors have highlighted that these new costs will harm customers, the report said.

Google declined to comment on the Information report, while Microsoft, OpenAI and the FTC did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

It is worth noting that the development comes at a time when Sam Altman's OpenAI is reportedly in discussions to ditch a clause in its corporate structure that keeps Microsoft out of its most advanced machine learning models when it achieves 'Artificial General Intelligence' or AGI. According to a report by the Financial Times (via Reuters), OpenAI's existing terms, Microsoft's access to its most advanced models will be void when the company creates AGI, which it says is a 'highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work'.

The move will enable the AI Startup to continue receiving investment from Microsoft even after it achieves AGI.

The development also follows the launch of the $200 ChatGPT Pro subscription that offers access to OpenAI's most advanced AI models including the OpenAI o1, o1-Mini, GPT-4o and Advanced Voice to the Teams, Plus and Enterprise subscribers.

 

Updated 12:38 IST, December 11th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.