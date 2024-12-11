Google Identifies Andhra Pradesh as Key Partner To Grow India Operations, Says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that global tech giant Google has identified Andhra Pradesh as a key partner in its ambitious plans and operations in India.

After meeting a Google delegation at the secretariat in Amravati, the Chief Minister said he discussed various potential areas for collaboration. He exuded confidence that collaborations with global technology leaders such as Google will empower the southern state.

"I met a Google delegation led by VP (vice president), Bikash Koley in Amaravati today. The delegation offered me an overview of their operations and shared their ambitious plans in India. I am proud that Andhra Pradesh has been identified as a key partner," Naidu said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the CM, Andhra Pradesh's progressive industrial policies have created a business-friendly ecosystem, attracting investors and paving the way for employment opportunities.

Recalling that the state recently signed an agreement with the US-headquartered company Google, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is looking forward to working together with it to bring these initiatives to fruition.

The announcement comes close on the heels of the agreement that the Andhra Pradesh government signed with Google to conduct training sessions on artificial intelligence (AI)-based service to various industries, including healthcare and environmental sustainability, in the state.

As part of the agreement signed by Secretary (Real Time Governance) S. Suresh Kumar and Google Cloud India Vice President Bikram Singh Bedi in the presence of Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh earlier this month, the sessions will focus on the integration of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies into the existing curriculum in schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Lokesh, the government's main goal is to provide services in minimum time using the advanced technologies, which Google has been tasked to conduct informational sessions on.

“We are pleased to partner with Google to integrate AI solutions and accelerate Andhra Pradesh’s growth. This collaboration aligns with our vision of using technology for the betterment of our citizens. We aim to empower every individual and business by harnessing the power of AI, building a thriving environment for innovation and growth across the state,” Naidu said on Thursday last week.