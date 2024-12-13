Google launches Android XR, a new OS for smart glasses, headsets

Google, in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm, announced Android XR, which is new Android-based operating system that will power smart glasses and headsets, including virtual reality (VR) headsets, in the future. Android XR isn't available to end users yet. However, Google says that the company has already released it to the developers in the form of tools such as ARCore, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, Unity, and OpenXR, which will let them build apps and capabilities for Android XR-powered devices that will arrive in the near future.

Internally, it has also started tweaking its existing apps and services such as Gemini, YouTube, Google TV, Google Photos, Chrome and Google Maps to run Android XR-powered devices. The company says that with Android XR, users will be able to 'watch YouTube and Google TV on a virtual big screen, or relive your cherished memories with Google Photos in 3D'. They will also be 'able to explore the world in new ways with Google Maps' and multitask with multiple virtual screens in Chrome. They will also be able to use gestures to find information on a particular topic via Circle to Search.

Android XR: When will this new OS arrive?

Google says that Android XR-powered smart glasses and headsets will arrive in 2025. The company has also confirmed that mobile and tablet apps from Google Play will work right out of the box on Android XR-powered devices.

Android XR: Which devices will this OS support?

The company has also confirmed that Samsung is working on a new headset, Project Moohan, that will be the first device to run on Android XR. While details about this device are scarce at the moment, Qualcomm has confirmed that this headset will be powered by its Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC).

"This mixed reality device features state-of-the-art displays, support for hand, eye and voice input and was designed to be comfortable with balanced weight distribution," Qualcomm wrote in a blog post.