  • Google Slapped With 202 Billion Rupiah Fine in Indonesia for Unfair Business Practices

Published 20:56 IST, January 21st 2025

Google Slapped With 202 Billion Rupiah Fine in Indonesia for Unfair Business Practices

Google has been fined more than 8 billion euros ($8.31 billion) by the European Union in the last decade for anti-competitive practices.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Google has been fined about ₹107 crore. | Image: Reuters

Indonesia's antitrust agency on Tuesday ordered Google to pay fines of about 202 billion rupiah ($12.37 million) for unfair business practices related to its payment system services for Google Play Store, its software distribution platform.

The agency launched an investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google in 2022 on suspicion it had abused its dominant position by requiring Indonesian app developers to use Google Pay Billing, at higher rates than other payment systems, or face removal from the Google Play Store.

The panel said in a hearing that the systems reduced developers' earnings as they led to the reduction of users, adding Google has been found breaking Indonesia’s law against monopoly.

The agency found that Google had charged a fee of up to 30 per cent via Google Pay Billing, the panel said.

Google controlled a 93 per cent market share in the country of 280 million people which has a fast-growing digital economy, the agency said.

Google Indonesia did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted outside business hours.

Google has previously said it had introduced a system where developers could offer users an alternative billing option.

Google has been fined more than 8 billion euros ($8.31 billion) by the European Union in the last decade for anti-competitive practices related to its price comparison service, Android mobile operating system and advertising service.

Updated 20:56 IST, January 21st 2025

