Government Launches Sanchar Saathi App, National Broadband Mission 2.0, More

Telecom Department on Friday launched the Sanchar Saathi mobile app that aims to make it easier to report any suspected fraud communications by allowing the public to flag such incidents directly from their mobile phone call logs. Alongside launching the app, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also unveiled two national initiatives that align with the Viksit Bharat vision. The minister announced the National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0 and Intra Circle Roaming at 4G mobile sites funded by Digital Bharat Nidhi.

Sanchar Saathi app

DoT's Sanchar Saathi portal launched in 2023 has been an effective mechanism in the crackdown against fraud calls. Scindia said the new app will double down on these efforts by ensuring a secure environment for subscribers. “This initiative not only provides access to opportunities but also ensures a secure environment for all users,” he highlighted during the keynote. The new app is now available from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store for Android and iOS platforms.

Its key features include access to Chakshu to let users report suspected calls and SMS, check mobile connections issued in their name, block, trace, or recover lost or stolen mobile handsets, and check the authenticity of mobile handsets.

Unveiling the initiatives, Scindia said that the Sanchar Saathi initiative provides "a safe and secure environment where privacy and security of each customer are safeguarded.”

National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0

The second leg of the National Broadband Mission will focus on connecting the remaining 1.7 lakh villages across the country with the larger broadband network with a goal to ensure that at least 60 out of 100 households have access to broadband connectivity. “Additionally, we aim to achieve a minimum fixed broadband download speed of 100Mbps, creating a robust digital infrastructure for rural India,” said Scindia.

Intra Circle Roaming at DBN-funded 4G mobile sites

As part of the Digital Bharat Nidhi, formerly known as USOF, the government will commission telecom towers to allow three telecom service providers — BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Airtel — to “leverage each other’s infrastructure.” This will be crucial in offer intra-circle roaming services to rural and remote areas. “With nearly 27,836 such sites, we are ensuring not only connectivity but also providing customers across the country with the freedom of choice,” said Scindia.