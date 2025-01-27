Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence Launched at Gujarat’s GIFT City

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and said it will emerge as an important think tank in the state.

An MoU to set up the centre was signed between the Department of Science and Technology of Gujarat government and Microsoft in June 2024.

The centre will use key technologies like machine learning, cognitive services and chatbot services, and will ensure roll out of successful pilot projects in these areas and organise various training programmes, an official release said.

"The AI Centre will also provide support to government and industry by delivering effective and time-bound services to citizens, promoting innovation at the grassroots level, and accelerating technological advancement in various sectors including manufacturing, healthcare and education," it said.

The CM also launched an Innovation Challenge and presented 10 awards to MSMEs for AI and IOT-led solutions and early adoption of innovative solutions in startups.

"The inauguration of the AI Center of Excellence is a big step towards making Gujarat a hub of AI and technology-based development. The Center will act as an important bridge between startups and industry and will fill the knowledge gap in the AI technology sector. It will create an ecosystem to bring experts, professionals and startups on one platform to create new solutions," the CM said.