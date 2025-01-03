HMD Key Launched for Budget Smartphone Customers: Specifications, Price

HMD Global has launched Key, its latest entry-level smartphone that sticks to the basics. It is intended for customers who look for bare essentials on their smartphones. The HMD Key runs Android 14 (Go edition), which means that while users will have access to Google’s suite of apps, such as YouTube and Assistant, they can use limited features on these apps. HMD Key has been launched in select markets for now, and there is no word on when it will be available in India or elsewhere.

“Smartphones don’t have to be expensive to be smart and the HMD Key makes sure users get what they expect from their smartphone whilst catering to those on a budget. It’s got all the essential photography modes plus performance-boosting virtual memory, and the smooth Android experience,” said Lars Silberbauer, global chief marketing officer at HMD.

HMD Key Price

The HMD Key costs GBP 59 (roughly ₹6,200) and is now selling in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. It is available in Midnight Black and Icy Blue colours.

HMD Key specifications

The latest entry-level smartphone from HMD, Key, boasts a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 460 nits. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9832E chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Users can expand the storage on the HMD Key using a microSD card. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone runs Android 14 (Go edition), which means there are not a lot of apps this phone can run properly. Users may need to be cautious while downloading apps and games on the HMD Key.