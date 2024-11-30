How To Buy & Change A Netflix Subscription Plan on iPhone

When Netflix, the world's leading video streaming platform, announced it was working on tools to stop password sharing, it shook its subscribers, especially because their favourite streamer once became the flagbearer of sharing passwords. Despite the severe criticism, Netflix managed to achieve what it wanted: a reduced number of freeloading users and an increase in subscribers. After they could not share an account like before, many users set out to create their own, but the ones with iPhones met with a roadblock. Netflix does not let iPhone users create an account in its app.