Published 18:51 IST, November 30th 2024
How To Buy & Change A Netflix Subscription Plan on iPhone
Netflix does not let iPhone users create an account in its app due to Apple's App Store policy, but users do not have to suffer because of that. Here is how.
When Netflix, the world's leading video streaming platform, announced it was working on tools to stop password sharing, it shook its subscribers, especially because their favourite streamer once became the flagbearer of sharing passwords. Despite the severe criticism, Netflix managed to achieve what it wanted: a reduced number of freeloading users and an increase in subscribers. After they could not share an account like before, many users set out to create their own, but the ones with iPhones met with a roadblock. Netflix does not let iPhone users create an account in its app.
As part of its stance against Apple's mandatory commission for in-app payments, Netflix stripped its iOS app of the sign-up functionality. That means anyone trying to sign up for a new Netflix account through the iPhone app is out of luck. However, there is a workaround. Netflix has officially urged users to follow this procedure to create an account on an iPhone, but more importantly, buy or change a subscription.
How to buy a Netflix subscription on iPhone
- Since buying a plan is not supported on Netflix's iPhone app, users can visit the Netflix website on their iPhone.
- Open Safari or any other web browser on the iPhone and go to the Netflix website.
- Create an account by ing the button that says so.
- During this process, Netflix will ask users to choose a plan that suits their needs.
- Users are now required to furnish additional details, including a payment method for recurring payments towards the subscription.
- Netflix will deduct the amount for the chosen subscription and provide access to its platform to users.
- Users can now download the Netflix app from the App Store, log into it using the same credentials, and begin streaming.
How to change a Netflix subscription plan on iPhone
- Go to "Account" from the top right section of Netflix's website in a web browser.
- Under the "Membership & Billing" section, tap on the "Change Plan" option.
- Choose the new plan as desired and confirm the choice for it to take effect immediately.
Updated 18:51 IST, November 30th 2024