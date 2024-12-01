Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:14 IST, December 1st 2024

How To Check Time Spent Daily on Instagram

Both Instagram's Android and iPhone apps come with a screen-time monitoring tool that allows users to reduce the time they spend scrolling the feed.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Instagram scrolling could turn into a mindless hobby. | Image: Pexels

Instagram is a great tool that allows users to expand their social presence, but they often end up spending too much time doing so. A minute of scrolling as part of the recreation turns into a listless hobby. Experts have found that it does more harm than good, causing users to plunge into a deep hole of anxiety, self-rejection, and other complications that impact physical health. However, there is a way to keep a check on how much time one spends on Instagram.

Both Instagram's Android and iPhone apps come with a screen-time monitoring tool that allows users to reduce the time they spend scrolling the feed.

On Android and iPhone:

  • Open Instagram: Tap on the app icon to launch it.
  • Go to Your Profile: Tap on the profile picture in the bottom right corner.
  • Open Menu: Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner.
  • Select "Time Management": Tap on this option to see the average time spent on Instagram daily.
  • Users can see the average time per day for up to seven days and even set a daily limit.

On iPhone (Using Screen Time):

While Instagram offers in-built tools to monitor daily average time, iPhone users have another way to keep a tab on their Instagram-using habits. Here is how to use iOS tools to check the daily time spent on Instagram and even set daily limits and other restrictions for the photo-sharing app, alongside a lot of other apps installed on the iPhone.

  • Open Settings: Tap on the Settings app on the home screen.  
  • Select "Screen Time": Tap on this option to see the overall device usage.
  • Tap "See All Activity": This will show a detailed breakdown of the app usage.
  • Find Instagram: Scroll down to find Instagram in the list of apps.
  • Check Daily Average: The average time you spend on Instagram each day will appear on the screen.

Updated 18:14 IST, December 1st 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.