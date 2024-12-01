Published 18:14 IST, December 1st 2024
How To Check Time Spent Daily on Instagram
Both Instagram's Android and iPhone apps come with a screen-time monitoring tool that allows users to reduce the time they spend scrolling the feed.
Instagram is a great tool that allows users to expand their social presence, but they often end up spending too much time doing so. A minute of scrolling as part of the recreation turns into a listless hobby. Experts have found that it does more harm than good, causing users to plunge into a deep hole of anxiety, self-rejection, and other complications that impact physical health. However, there is a way to keep a check on how much time one spends on Instagram.
On Android and iPhone:
- Open Instagram: Tap on the app icon to launch it.
- Go to Your Profile: Tap on the profile picture in the bottom right corner.
- Open Menu: Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner.
- Select "Time Management": Tap on this option to see the average time spent on Instagram daily.
- Users can see the average time per day for up to seven days and even set a daily limit.
On iPhone (Using Screen Time):
While Instagram offers in-built tools to monitor daily average time, iPhone users have another way to keep a tab on their Instagram-using habits. Here is how to use iOS tools to check the daily time spent on Instagram and even set daily limits and other restrictions for the photo-sharing app, alongside a lot of other apps installed on the iPhone.
- Open Settings: Tap on the Settings app on the home screen.
- Select "Screen Time": Tap on this option to see the overall device usage.
- Tap "See All Activity": This will show a detailed breakdown of the app usage.
- Find Instagram: Scroll down to find Instagram in the list of apps.
- Check Daily Average: The average time you spend on Instagram each day will appear on the screen.
