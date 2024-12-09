How To Get a Blue Tick for WhatsApp Account

Blue ticks, which once were a representation of being noteworthy on Twitter, have evolved to symbolise authenticity across social media platforms. Also known as verified badges, they are available beyond X (formerly Twitter) on websites such as Facebook, Instagram, and now on WhatsApp. However, the Meta-owned chat app follows different eligibility criteria for offering blue ticks.

Unlike Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp users cannot get a verified badge unless they have a business account. That means individuals with personal accounts, or the users of WhatsApp's standard app, cannot get a verified badge. WhatsApp says users with a business account belonging to "prominent figures, brands, or entities" are eligible for a blue tick. These accounts have to be on WhatsApp Business, which is WhatsApp for businesses.

Here is how WhatsApp Business accounts can get a blue tick:

Open the WhatsApp Business app.

Tap the three dots on the top right corner to go to Settings on Android. iOS users can head to the Settings tab located in the far right corner at the bottom.

Go to Tools and on 'Meta Verified', which is Meta's paid subscription for additional account services to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook users.

Choose a subscription package and confirm the purchase through a payment.

Select the Verified Badge option for the blue tick to start showing next to the account name.

According to WhatsApp, verified business accounts "make customers more confident when interacting with a business," while the verified badge "indicates that a business has been verified by Meta based on their activity on WhatsApp and the documents they provide." Meta requires the applying account owners to furnish government-issued documents for identity verification. The verified badge is visible in chats, profiles, contact cards, and context cards.