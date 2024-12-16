How To Make Smartphone Work Faster: Best Tips for Android

Smartphones across price categories have become significantly faster recently, thanks to faster chips and upgraded internals, such as higher RAM capacity and optimised operating systems. However, most devices begin to show stutters and lags over time, owing to how one uses their smartphone. Piling up of unnecessary data on the phone, dated software, pre-installed bloatware, and even the usage pattern can cause a performance slowdown in a smartphone, especially the ones running Android. Fret not, because here are some tips that smartphone users can follow to optimise the performance, reduce lag, and extend the device’s lifespan.

– Clear cache and data: While cached data allows the phone to load apps, websites, and other services faster, it can accumulate over time, causing the device to slow down. Clearing the cache can help improve the speed. On Android, smartphone users can head to Settings and tap Cached data. Here, they can tap the app, go to its Storage section, and clear the cache memory.

– Uninstall unused apps: Often, Android smartphones come with bloatware, which anyone rarely uses. While some apps stay dormant and cover a limited space on the phone, some may expand their storage as soon as the phone is connected to the internet. These apps can be safely deleted to improve the device’s speed.

– Disable unnecessary background processes: Several users do not realise that having multiple apps running in the background can cause the phone to slow down. Android phones have a secret tool that allows users to limit how many apps can run in the background. All they need to do is enable developer options on the phone and then locate the option to limit the background activities. However, users should note that turning on developer options is not advisable. Alternatively, jumping into the background activity manager and clearing up individual apps is the simpler option.