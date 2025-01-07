Indian Tech Story ‘Fascinating,’ Hope for Continued Growth at CES: Top Executive

The Indian technology story is “fascinating,” and we hope it continues to grow at CES where numerous startups and entrepreneurs from India are showcasing their innovations, a top executive at the world’s largest tech event said.

“The Indian story is a really interesting story. It's definitely the one that's grown over the last several years,” John Kelley, the Vice President and Show Director of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) told PTI in an exclusive interview in Las Vegas.

CES 2025, the world’s largest technology showcase, will run from January 7 to 10, bringing together global companies, top brands, innovative startups, industry leaders, media, and government leaders.

Produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the tradeshow will feature over 4,500 exhibitors, including 1,400 startups, and 1,100 speakers across over 300 conference sessions, the organisation said. This year, startups and entrepreneurs from India will showcase their tech products and offerings at the tradeshow.

"The Indian tech story is a fascinating story," Kelley said, adding that India is increasingly becoming a key global player with growing importance in the global technology ecosystem.

He noted that many global firms are partnering with Indian companies to develop technologies for both the Indian and global markets, and one sees that play out at CES.

“The Indian tech story, I think it's really fascinating because again, it's more advanced technologies, more sophisticated types of technologies. It's a lot of homegrown technologies,” he said.

During a press conference earlier, in response to a question by PTI, Kelley noted that in 2024, CES had the “first Indian pavilion on the show floor.

“It was really exciting to see some of the smaller Indian enterprises showing up at CES for the first time. That is what CES provides - an opportunity for companies, large and small, to really showcase their technologies, products and solutions to the entire world.

“And so we hope that the Indian story continues to grow at CES. The Indian story is a very exciting story. It's something we follow closely and we hope that continues to grow over the years to come,” he said.

According to exhibitor information on the CES website, several Indian companies, startups and trade promotion organisations will participate in the event. These include mobile, telecom, ICT association CMAI Association of India, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), audio manufacturer Avishkaran Industries and consumer health tech startup based at IIT Madras Neurostellar.

Several Indian entrepreneurs and companies will also showcase their AI-powered products and innovations at the trade show.

This year, the Motwani Jadeja Foundation is also hosting the “India Pavilion” at CES. “Over the years, the Foundation has worked consistently to amplify India’s presence on this prestigious global platform, showcasing India's dynamic and growing startup ecosystem,” leading Indian-American venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani said in a post on X.

She added that the pavilion will feature 10 “promising Indian startups, exemplifying the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that continues to rise exponentially in India." Among the startups that the pavilion is featuring is Mustard Glasses Inc. According to the company’s website, “Mustard Glasses are your everyday smart glasses designed to empower you with privacy-first technology, hands-free AI, and an app ecosystem tailored to your life." Mustard Glasses’ team members Himanshu Verma, Ashish Verma and Vineet Shetty showcased the product at ‘CES Unveiled’ Sunday which displayed select products to the media ahead of the show’s opening on January 7.

Speaking exclusively to PTI, Ashish Verma said the team is “definitely very proud of being on this stage today” and showcasing their technology and the hard work of the past few years.

In a post on Instagram, ESC said it will be hosting the India Pavilion at CES 2025 where it will “showcase the brilliance of over 25 leading tech companies from India, all presenting their cutting-edge innovations and services to the global tech community.

“This is an incredible opportunity to experience India's technological advancements firsthand and connect with industry pioneers shaping the future,” the ESC post said.

According to Kelley, about 40 per cent of CES attendees and exhibitors this year will come from outside the United States, making it a truly global show.