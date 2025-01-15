Published 20:24 IST, January 15th 2025
Instagram Goes Down, Several Users Report Issues in Accessing Their Feeds
There were more than 10,440 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform.
Meta Platforms's Instagram was down for thousands of users in the US on Wednesday morning, according outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
There were more than 10,440 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform as of 9:02 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
Instagram owner Meta did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Zuckerberg-led company has also not publicly acknowledged the disruption in services, rendering the reasons behind the outage unclear.
Last year, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms faced disruptions on several occasions, including a global outage in March.
Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.
Updated 21:08 IST, January 15th 2025