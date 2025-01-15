Instagram Goes Down, Several Users Report Issues in Accessing Their Feeds

Meta Platforms's Instagram was down for thousands of users in the US on Wednesday morning, according outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 10,440 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform as of 9:02 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Instagram owner Meta did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Zuckerberg-led company has also not publicly acknowledged the disruption in services, rendering the reasons behind the outage unclear.

Last year, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms faced disruptions on several occasions, including a global outage in March.