Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • Instagram To Make Up More Than Half of Meta’s US Ad Revenue in 2025, Report Shows

Published 21:05 IST, December 18th 2024

Instagram To Make Up More Than Half of Meta’s US Ad Revenue in 2025, Report Shows

If a TikTok ban takes effect in the US, Reels and YouTube Shorts could become attractive alternatives for advertising, potentially boosting Instagram's growth.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Instagram may gain a subscriber boost if TikTok faces a ban. | Image: Reuters

Instagram is set to account for more than half of Meta Platforms' advertising revenue in the United States next year, as the social media platform improves monetisation of its products, according to research firm Emarketer.

Why it's important

Instagram's Reels competes with ByteDance's TikTok and YouTube Shorts, as users find short-form videos more engaging, driving marketers to adopt the format at a time when Meta is looking to boost revenue from the product by placing more ads.

Context

If a TikTok ban takes effect in the US, Reels and YouTube Shorts could become attractive alternatives for advertising, potentially boosting Instagram's growth.

Key quotes

"Instagram is now a video-first platform, with users spending close to two-thirds of their Instagram time watching videos," Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Emarketer.

"If the TikTok ban is enforced in 2025, Instagram could capture over one-fifth of reallocated TikTok ad dollars in the US," Enberg added.

By the numbers

In 2024, Instagram's ad revenue primarily came from its Feed and Stories features, contributing 53.7 per cent and 24.6 per cent, respectively.

However, as Reels' revenue increases, the combined revenue share from Instagram Explore, Reels and potentially Threads is projected to rise to 9.6 per cent in 2025.

Updated 21:05 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.