iPhone 13 Sells Under ₹45,500 in Amazon Black Friday Sale

iPhone 13 is currently selling at one of its lowest prices on Amazon with the Black Friday sale underway. Launched in 2021, Apple's marquee smartphone is one of its most-selling devices. That is also why the iPhone 13 is still available to buy over three years later. In the Black Friday sale on Amazon, customers can buy the iPhone 13 for under ₹45,500. Here is how the deal works.

iPhone 13 deal in Amazon Black Friday sale

Amazon is selling the iPhone 13 at a flat discount of 24 per cent, plunging the price from ₹59,600 to ₹45,490. However, customers can choose to pay online using a credit card to bring down the cost even further. For instance, using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card could offer customers an unlimited 5 per cent cashback on the iPhone 13. There are also EMI payment options for the device.

Similar to the iPhone 13 deal, customers can also check out offers on the iPhone 15 Plus on Flipkart under the Black Friday sale. Last year's iPhone 15 Plus is selling for less than ₹65,500 on Flipkart currently.

iPhone 13 specifications