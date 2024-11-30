Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • iPhone 15 Plus Black Friday Deal Brings Price Under ₹65,000

Published 14:57 IST, November 30th 2024

iPhone 15 Plus Black Friday Deal Brings Price Under ₹65,000

While the iPhone 15 Plus runs iOS 17, it is upgradable to iOS 18.1. However, it is not eligible for Apple Intelligence features, owing to hardware constraints.

Reported by: Tech Desk
iPhone 15 Plus is currently selling with over ₹13,000 discount. | Image: Apple

The Black Friday deals are underway across websites, with offers on smartphones and other electronics. However, Flipkart's iPhone 15 Plus deal stands out, giving customers a discount of almost ₹15,000. Customers can buy the iPhone 15 Plus for under ₹65,000 in the ongoing Flipkart Black Friday sale. Here is what interested customers should know about the iPhone 15 Plus deal on Flipkart.

iPhone 15 Plus Flipkart deal

Flipkart is selling last year's iPhone 15 Plus for as low as ₹64,999 in the Black Friday sale. However, this is not a flat discount. The deal includes a ₹13,901 discount on the original price and a ₹1,000 bank discount. After the flat discount, the iPhone 15 Plus will cost ₹65,999, but there are multiple offers, including up to ₹1,250 off on Axis Bank credit cards and ₹1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit cards, that customers can use to bring down the cost further.

iPhone 15 Plus specifications

The iPhone 15 Plus is the larger version of the iPhone 15 -- Apple's marquee smartphone of 2023. It has a bigger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 15 Plus packs 6GB of RAM and has storage options of up to 512GB. While the iPhone 15 Plus runs iOS 17, it is upgradable to iOS 18.1. However, it is not eligible for Apple Intelligence features, owing to hardware constraints.

For photography, the iPhone 15 Plus comes with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It has a 12MP selfie camera, located inside the pill-shaped Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 Plus is IP68-rated against water and dust ingress, features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and supports features such as Ultra Wideband, Emergency SOS, and Find My. While Apple has not announced the battery capacity of its iPhone device, a teardown last year revealed that the iPhone 15 Plus uses a 4383mAh battery, which supports fast charging technology that can fill 50 per cent of the battery in 30 minutes.

Updated 14:57 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.