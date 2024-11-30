iPhone 15 Plus Black Friday Deal Brings Price Under ₹65,000

The Black Friday deals are underway across websites, with offers on smartphones and other electronics. However, Flipkart's iPhone 15 Plus deal stands out, giving customers a discount of almost ₹15,000. Customers can buy the iPhone 15 Plus for under ₹65,000 in the ongoing Flipkart Black Friday sale. Here is what interested customers should know about the iPhone 15 Plus deal on Flipkart.

iPhone 15 Plus Flipkart deal

Flipkart is selling last year's iPhone 15 Plus for as low as ₹64,999 in the Black Friday sale. However, this is not a flat discount. The deal includes a ₹13,901 discount on the original price and a ₹1,000 bank discount. After the flat discount, the iPhone 15 Plus will cost ₹65,999, but there are multiple offers, including up to ₹1,250 off on Axis Bank credit cards and ₹1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit cards, that customers can use to bring down the cost further.

iPhone 15 Plus specifications

The iPhone 15 Plus is the larger version of the iPhone 15 -- Apple's marquee smartphone of 2023. It has a bigger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 15 Plus packs 6GB of RAM and has storage options of up to 512GB. While the iPhone 15 Plus runs iOS 17, it is upgradable to iOS 18.1. However, it is not eligible for Apple Intelligence features, owing to hardware constraints.