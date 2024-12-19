iPhone 15 Sells At Over ₹10,000 Discount on Flipkart

iPhone 15 price has dropped to one of the lowest since the launch. Launched last year, the iPhone 15 saw a permanent price cut earlier this year right after Apple introduced the iPhone 16 series. The price came down from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900 after the company’s traditional ₹10,000 cut. However, Flipkart is offering additional discounts on the iPhone 15 to make the deal sweeter. Here is what interested customers should know about the latest iPhone 15 deal.

iPhone 15 deal on Flipkart

The iPhone 15 is available for ₹58,999 on Flipkart across colourways. That price represents a discount of ₹10,901 on the revised price of the iPhone 15. However, that is not all. Customers who opt to pay using a credit card can get additional discounts and cashbacks. For instance, those using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card are eligible for a 5 per cent unlimited cashback, while HDFC Bank credit card users can get up to ₹750 on the purchase. Flipkart also allows customers to trade in their old, used smartphone and receive a discount on the final cart price for the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 specifications