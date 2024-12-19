Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • iPhone 15 Sells At Over ₹10,000 Discount on Flipkart

Published 16:33 IST, December 19th 2024

iPhone 15 Sells At Over ₹10,000 Discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 15 from last year features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display complete with a Dynamic Island, but it operates at a 60Hz refresh rate.

Reported by: Tech Desk
iPhone 15 was launched last year as Apple's marquee device. | Image: Reuters

iPhone 15 price has dropped to one of the lowest since the launch. Launched last year, the iPhone 15 saw a permanent price cut earlier this year right after Apple introduced the iPhone 16 series. The price came down from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900 after the company’s traditional ₹10,000 cut. However, Flipkart is offering additional discounts on the iPhone 15 to make the deal sweeter. Here is what interested customers should know about the latest iPhone 15 deal.

iPhone 15 deal on Flipkart

The iPhone 15 is available for ₹58,999 on Flipkart across colourways. That price represents a discount of ₹10,901 on the revised price of the iPhone 15. However, that is not all. Customers who opt to pay using a credit card can get additional discounts and cashbacks. For instance, those using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card are eligible for a 5 per cent unlimited cashback, while HDFC Bank credit card users can get up to ₹750 on the purchase. Flipkart also allows customers to trade in their old, used smartphone and receive a discount on the final cart price for the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 specifications

The iPhone 15 from last year features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display complete with a Dynamic Island, but it operates at a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Apple A16 Bionic chip, featuring a 6-core processor and a 5-core GPU, along with 6GB of RAM. The iPhone 15 supports eSIM connectivity and includes Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity options. On the camera front, it boasts a 48MP main camera alongside a 12MP ultrawide camera, equipped with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera capabilities include 2x optical zoom-in, 2x optical zoom-out, a 4x optical zoom range, and utilises technologies such as the Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR 5. The front camera, featuring a 12MP sensor, includes Autofocus with Focus Pixels and benefits from the Photonic Engine, Deep Engine, and Smart HDR 5. Although the iPhone 15 launched with iOS 17, it is compatible with iOS 18. However, it does not support Apple Intelligence due to hardware limitations.

Updated 16:33 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.