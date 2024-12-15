iPhone 16 Sells At ₹7,500 Discount for Online Customers

The iPhone 16 is currently available at one of its lowest prices, making it a good pick for Christmas shopping. Launched earlier this year, the iPhone 16 has a sticker price of ₹79,900, but customers willing to buy it online can get a discount of up to ₹7,500. It is a mix of both flat and bank discounts on Croma, which has the offer available for all the colourways of the iPhone 16. Here is how the deal works:

iPhone 16 deal on Croma

Instead of the original price, the iPhone 16 is listed at ₹77,400 on Croma. That is ₹2,500 less, but customers can get more if they use a credit card. Eligible users with an ICICI Bank, SBI, or Kotak Mahindra Bank get an instant discount of ₹5,000. After that discount, the price of the iPhone 16 becomes ₹72,400. This offer applies to all the colourways and storage variants.

iPhone 16 specifications

Launched in September, the iPhone 16 is Apple's most affordable way to experience Apple Intelligence. Customers can talk to the redesigned Siri, use AI to write and compose messages or texts better, edit photos to remove unwanted objects or people, and use the Notes app in an entirely different way.

In addition to the capability to run AI, the iPhone 16 uses the new A18 chip, based on the 3nm process, for faster performance and better power efficiency. Apple claims the iPhone 16 can load graphics-intensive apps and games faster and allows for better multitasking. The iPhone 16 features a 48MP Fusion Camera with improved HDR and low-light performance. Its second camera is a 12MP ultrawide sensor, which also doubles as a macro sensor. The iPhone 16 has a 12MP front camera, capable of recording Dolby Vision videos in 4K 60fps.