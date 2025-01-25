iPhone 17 Won’t Have a Smaller Dynamic Island, Says New Leak

iPhone 17 appears to bring significant upgrades over the last year’s models. Previous rumours have highlighted that Apple will replace the Plus model with a new Air model this time, use the in-house 5G modem in at least one model, and even equip all the iPhone 17 models with ProMotion displays. Some rumours also suggested that the iPhone 17 series will have a redesigned Dynamic Island, but it is likely not happening. A new report has hinted that Apple will keep the Dynamic Island unchanged on the iPhone 17 series.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed the entire iPhone 17 lineup will feature a “largely unchanged” design compared to iPhone 16 models. Since Kuo has a good track record regarding Apple-related leaks, the information is likely correct. That also means previous rumours about the shrinking of Dynamic Island may be untrue. These rumours were largely based on the speculation that the iPhone 17 would bring radical changes, so if everything was changing, why not Dynamic Island? A shrunk Dynamic Island would have spared more real estate on the display, although marginally.

What else is going to change?

The iPhone 17 series will reportedly have four models like earlier generations. However, the Plus model may be retired this time. Apple may introduce a slim iPhone called the iPhone 17 Air to the lineup. It will have a sleeker profile at the cost of a camera. Rumours suggest the iPhone 17 Air will pack a single camera on the back. However, Apple may also equip the Air model with new technologies, such as its first in-house 5G modem. It will also reportedly have a 120Hz Super Retina XDR display, alongside the other three models in the series. The entire lineup is also expected to include a redesign, featuring a Pixel-like visor on the back for cameras.