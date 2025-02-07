iPhone SE 4 Launch Expected Next Week: What Apple’s Next Affordable iPhone May Look Like

Apple ’s next iPhone SE will be a radical upgrade, with rumours suggesting it could bring advanced features, including Apple Intelligence, to an affordable segment for the first time. While its specific launch timeline has mostly been unclear, a new report has claimed that the iPhone SE 4 will arrive “as early as next week.”

Bloomberg has reported that the fourth-generation iPhone SE — which a few reports previously suggested may debut as iPhone 16E to invoke a sense of belongingness to the iPhone 16 series — will go on sale later in February. However, Apple is expected to unveil the next iPhone via a soft launch instead of holding a dedicated event.

According to the report, the iPhone SE 4 could help Apple boost sales of its “entry-level” smartphone, first introduced in 2016. The existing iPhone SE 3, launched in 2022, has the old iPhone design, featuring the Home button instead of Face ID and thick bezels. With the upcoming overhaul, not only would the iPhone SE gain Face ID but it will also reportedly support Apple Intelligence — Apple’s artificial service released last year with the iPhone 16 series.

Reports are rife that the iPhone SE 4 will come with the latest A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, allowing it to offer performance on par with the iPhone 16. It may also swap the Lightning port with the modern USB-C port. However, what could set it apart from any other iPhone model launched so far is Apple’s first in-house 5G modem. Apple has reportedly been working on its own 5G modem to minimise reliance on Qualcomm, its current modem supplier.

Design-wise, the iPhone SE 4 may look like the iPhone 14 instead, packing a notched display and narrower bezels. However, it may end up with a single 48MP rear camera.