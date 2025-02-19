iPhone SE 4 Launch Today: Specifications To Price, Everything Else To Expect

Apple is set to unveil a new product later Wednesday, February 19. While CEO Tim Cook confirmed the launch of the “newest member of the family,” he did not say what it could be. However, several rumours, reports, and leaks have pointed at the debut of the iPhone SE 4 — Apple’s fourth-generation entry-level iPhone model. The next iPhone SE is expected to bring radical changes, such as a new design, the latest processor, and even support for Apple Intelligence services. Here are the expected specifications, expected price, and everything else.

iPhone SE 4

The upcoming iPhone SE — which some rumours previously claimed could arrive as the iPhone 16E instead — will be the biggest upgrade in its family, borrowing advanced features from the latest iPhone 16 series. Its design, however, may be similar to that of the iPhone 14, featuring thin bezels and a notch on the top. It will likely have a single camera with major improvements and a USB-C port. Below are some features and specifications the iPhone SE 4 will likely have:

– Apple A18 chip with 8GB of RAM

– Apple Intelligence

– 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch

– Face ID

– 48MP rear camera

– 12MP TrueDepth (front) camera

– USB-C port

– Apple’s 5G modem

While unofficial currently, these are the key changes Apple’s next iPhone SE is expected to bring over its predecessor that came out in 2022. Reports also suggest that since these are significant upgrades, they will increase the price of the iPhone SE 4. The fourth-generation iPhone SE may start at $499 instead of the iPhone SE 3’s price tag of $429. In India, the iPhone SE 3 was launched at ₹43,900, but the upcoming sequel may cost around ₹50,000.

What else?

Although Cook said a single “product” is expected to debut, rumours have claimed that Apple may announce a new MacBook Air, a new iPad, a new AirTag, and even the long-rumoured HomePad smart display.