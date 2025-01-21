iPhone SE 4 May Feature Dynamic Island Instead of Notch

Apple’s next affordable iPhone may not look like the iPhone 14. Refuting previous rumours, a new leak has claimed the iPhone SE 4 — which could also debut as the iPhone 16E — will feature a Dynamic Island instead of a notch on its display. That means the next iPhone SE model will have a design similar to the iPhone 16, which may align better with Apple’s plan to upgrade its lowest iPhone tier this year radically.

Dynamic Island was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022, but it became part of the standard iPhone design last year with the iPhone 15. It is a collapsible interactive tool in the shape of a pill that shows alerts, notifications, real-time information from apps, and media playback. According to a new leaked render of the iPhone SE 4, shared by tipster Evan Blass, alongside those of other rumoured devices for this year, Dynamic Island will be available on the upcoming model. The new design claim contradicts several previous rumours that suggested a notch on the iPhone SE 4’s display.

Having a Dynamic Island instead of a notch may make the upcoming iPhone SE 4 a more appealing option, especially when nearly everything else in it will be similar to the iPhone 16. Multiple rumours have suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will use the latest A18 chip, have 8GB of RAM, and even support Apple Intelligence services — essentially iPhone 16’s key offerings at a much lower price. It will also be harder to tell the upcoming iPhone SE model and the iPhone 16 apart from their rumoured similarities.

The iPhone SE 4 may still be slightly different from the standard iPhones. For instance, it may pack just a single camera on the back instead of two and miss out on the Action Button and the Camera Control button. However, these differences may not be dealbreakers and could hurt the sales of the iPhone 16, especially in a price-sensitive market like India.