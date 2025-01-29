iPhone Users in US Can Now Access Elon Musk's Starlink Services With T-Mobile Connection

iPhone is now eligible to test SpaceX-owned Starlink's direct-to-cell capability that provides coverage from space. SpaceX has partnered with T-Mobile, one of the major carriers in the US, to enable satellite communication for texting on the iPhone. Still, the functionality will require users to upgrade the software to the latest iOS 18.3.

T-Mobile and Elon Musk's SpaceX are currently testing the Starlink cell network on a trial basis after receiving approval from the Federal Communications Commission in November last year. The trial offers 'text via satellite', while voice and data features will be added in the future, according to the T-Mobile website.

T-Mobile initially only listed a few Android smartphones as eligible devices to test the network, but has now added iPhone devices with the latest iOS 18.3 software update.

While launching the satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone, Apple announced a partnership with Globalstar. However, on Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that Apple, SpaceX and T-Mobile had been secretively working to add support for the network in its latest iPhone software, iOS 18.3.

In October last year, the FCC had allowed SpaceX and T-Mobile to enable Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capability to provide coverage for cellphones in areas of North Carolina hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

T-Mobile has reportedly sent messages to users of select iPhone models, telling them that they are “in the T-Mobile Starlink beta.” It added, “You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please upgrade to iOS 18.3.”

How will direct-to-cell texting work?

When an iPhone on a T-Mobile is in an area with little to zero cellular connectivity, it will try to pair with SpaceX satellites as part of Starlink functionality. Once established, the connection will allow users to text initially, but T-Mobile may expand the partnership with SpaceX to allow internet access and voice calls in future. Alternatively, iPhone users can switch to Globalstar’s service to text, or even contact emergency services through Apple.