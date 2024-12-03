iQoo 13 launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, floating light design

iQoo 13 India launch: iQoo launched the iQoo 13 premium smartphone in India today. The newly launched iQoo 13 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip that was announced at Qualcomm's annual summit in Hawaii in October 2024. With this, the iQoo 13 has become the second smartphone in India to arrive with the Snapdrgon 8 Elite chipset. Besides an upgraded processor, the iQoo 13 also comes with a floating light design at the back and a 7K Ultra VC Cooling System for gaming.

Before the iQoo 13 goes on sale in India, take a look at its India pricing and top features:

iqoo 13 India price and availability

The iQoo 13 comes in Legend and Nardo Grey colour variants. It comes with two storage variants. the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 54,999, while the 16GB+ 512GB variant costs Rs 59,999. The iQoo 13 will be available for pre-booking on December 5. It will go on sale at 12PM on December 11 via Vivo exclusive store, iQoo e-store and Amazon India.

iqoo 13 India features and specifications

The newly launched iQoo 13 features a design that is inspired by the racetracks in Italy. The company has also partnered with BMW Motorsports for the same. Additionally, it comes with a floating light design at the back that shows Amazon Alexa-esque lighting effect around the rear camera module. iQoo says that the light flashes in a rhythmic pattern with music and games.

Coming to the specifications, the iQoo 13 sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED display in the front that offers a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It also comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant coating.

The iQoo 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 storage space. It also has a 7000 mm square VC Cooling System for gaming. It runs Android 15-based Android 15. iQoo has promised to provide four years of Android updates and five years of security updates to the buyers. The iQoo 13 also comes with a host of artificial intelligence (AI)-based features such as Circle to Search, and Cutout and Create Instantly, to name a few.