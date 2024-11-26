Japan Competition Authorities Said To Have Raided Amazon Japan

Japan's Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of Amazon Japan on suspicion of violating anti-monopoly laws, a government source said. The unit of Amazon.com Inc is suspected of inappropriately urging sellers to lower their prices on its e-commerce site in exchange for giving their products advantageous placement on the site, the source said.

"There is a suspicion that Amazon Japan is forcing sellers to cut prices in an irrational way," said the source, who declined to be named as an official announcement has yet to be issued.

Amazon Japan did not immediately respond to an email query about the raid.