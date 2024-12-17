Lava Blaze Duo 5G Launched With Dual AMOLED Screens: Price in India

Lava has introduced Blaze Duo 5G, its new mid-range smartphone that brings highlighted features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, clutter-free Android 14 software, and 64MP rear cameras. The launch comes weeks after the Lava Agni 3 debuted in India with mostly budget specifications. On the other hand, the Lava Blaze Duo 5G will appeal to customers planning to buy a smartphone for around ₹20,000.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G price in India

The Blaze Duo 5G has two variants: the one with 6GB of RAM costs ₹18,999, while the 8GB RAM model is priced at ₹20,499. However, customers can use the launch offers to bring down the cost. As part of the introductory offer, the Blaze Duo 5G will be available for ₹16,999 and ₹17,999. Over and above this offer, customers on Amazon can use an HDFC Bank debit or credit card to receive an additional ₹2,000 off, but this offer will apply to purchases between December 20 and December 22.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G specifications

Featuring support for dual 5G SIM cards, the Lava Blaze Duo 5G boasts two displays. The main display uses a 6.67-inch 3D AMOLED panel with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary display is on the phone’s back, allowing users to take a peek at important notifications and control music playback, among other nifty things. This display measures 1.58 inches but uses an AMOLED panel for a better viewing experience. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chip powers the Lava Blaze Duo 5G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.