Lava Yuva Smart Launched With Entry-Level Specifications

Lava has launched Yuva Smart, its new smartphone with entry-level specifications such as a Unisoc chip and Android 14 (Go edition) software. The new Lava phone costs under ₹10,000, appealing to customers who do not want to spend much on their latest device and will not mind trade-offs. Here are all the details about the new Lava Yuva Smart.

Lava Yuva Smart price

The new Lava Yuva Smart costs ₹6,000, but the company said this is an introductory price. That means it will reverse to its higher, original price in future. It comes in Glossy Blue, Glossy Lavender, and Glossy White colourways. It will be available from Amazon and Flipkart.

Lava Yuva Smart specifications

Featuring support for dual SIM cards, the new Lava Yuva Smart offers only 4G connectivity due to hardware limitations. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A chip, paired with 3GB of RAM. However, customers can expand the RAM capacity virtually by up to 3GB. The smartphone has a single 64GB storage option but supports a microSD card of up to 512GB. Lava claims the smartphone offers a clean Android experience, but since it uses Android 14 (Go edition) — a trimmed-down version of Android 14, users should not expect it to run heavy apps. Instead, it is suitable for Go edition apps, such as YouTube Go, Gmail Go, and Maps Go, all of which come preloaded on the phone.