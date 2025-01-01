MeitY Takes Steps To Strengthen Cyber-security, Empower Citizens Through CSC Welfare Camps

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology took several initiatives in 2024 which included updated regulations for CCTV cameras under the Comprehensive Regulatory Order (CRO) and moves to strengthen cyber-security. A ministry release said that 138.34 crore Aadhaar numbers generated so far and DIKSHA World's largest education platform, empowering millions with 556.37 crore learning sessions. It said 67 million Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers have been created, and 1,803 institutions and 637 districts have been linked under National Knowledge Network.

UMANG is empowering 7.12 crore users with access to over 2,000 government services from 207 departments of the central and state governments across 32 states. There are 5.84 lakh operational CSCs with 4.63 lakh at the gram panchayat level, bridging the digital divide in rural India by providing more than 800 services government services.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) updated regulations for CCTV cameras under the Comprehensive Regulatory Order (CRO) in October this year. According to the Ministry, all CCTV cameras manufactured or sold in India are now required to comply with stringent security standards, covering physical security, access control, network encryption, and penetration testing. This policy aims to bolster the quality and cyber-security of surveillance systems nationwide, ensuring enhanced safety for citizens.

Under Section 79A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Central Government empowered 15 forensic laboratories to serve as Examiners of Electronic Evidence. MeitY has assigned the Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate to assess and evaluate laboratories seeking notification under this provision. This initiative supports courts and other authorities by providing expert opinions on electronic evidence, with more laboratories currently undergoing notification.

MeitY has amplified its regional outreach efforts to strengthen cyber-security capabilities and foster digital governance. The Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative conducted the 43rd CISO Deep-Dive Training Programme and workshops in New Delhi and Kerala, training over 350 officials to combat cyber threats and enhance resilience. These programs aim to equip IT officers with tools to mitigate risks effectively.

CSC e-Governance Services and CAIT signed a Memorandum of Understanding to empower traders and citizens by facilitating access to social security schemes like NPS, Atal Pension Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi through dedicated camps. With nearly 6 lakh CSCs nationwide, CSC SPV bridges the gap between government schemes and remote areas.

CAIT, representing over 9 crore traders, aims to ensure social and financial security for the trading community, aligning with the Digital India Mission and the PM's vision of inclusive empowerment.

MeitY, through the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), collaborated with IIM Visakhapatnam to enhance officers' capacity in responsibly implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications in governance. These efforts include ensuring compliance with data privacy and ethical standards.

Workshops like the Digital India State Consultation in Tamil Nadu further emphasised AI integration and e-governance initiatives, showcasing innovative state projects such as AI-based cataract detection and digital land records.

India's digital infrastructure has undergone a remarkable transformation, driven by innovations in cloud computing, AI, and digital governance.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has established advanced National Data Centres (NDC) across major cities, expanding storage capacities to approximately 100 petabytes and deploying over 5,000 servers.

A state-of-the-art NDC in Guwahati addresses the unique challenges of the Northeastern region, bridging the digital divide and fostering socio-economic growth.

The MeghRaj cloud ecosystem further supports over 300 government departments, enhancing service delivery through initiatives like DigiLocker, which now boasts over 37 crore users and 776 crore issued documents.

Similarly, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionized financial inclusion, processing over 24,100 crore transactions by June 2024.

India's citizen-centric platforms like UMANG and MyGov have significantly simplified access to government services. UMANG provides 2,077 services in 23 languages, engaging over 7.12 crore users, while MyGov fosters active participation in governance with nearly 4.89 crore registered users.