Microsoft Copilot Plus PCs With Intel, AMD Chips Will Soon Offer Live Translation Service

Microsoft has announced it is testing a live translation service on Copilot Plus PCs powered by Intel and AMD chips. Launched initially on Qualcomm-powered Copilot Plus PCs, Live Translation translates the source language to the system language for any played audio, including YouTube videos, video calls, and recordings. Microsoft said Live Translation is now available to Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev channel, while a stable-channel release is expected in the coming days.

Live Translation currently supports over 44 languages, including English, Spanish, French, Russian, Arabic, and Korean. So when an audio containing words from a non-English language is played, the feature automatically shows their English translation as subtitles on the screen. It becomes handy especially when attending a video call with participants who do not speak a familiar language – English in this case. It also works with YouTube – although the video streaming platform already has its translation feature built into the video player.

Intel and AMD-based Copilot Plus PC users can head to Settings > Windows Update and then the “Check for updates” button to receive the update prompt. They can then download and “install any new drivers that Windows Update delivers to you.”

The new addition comes as part of Microsoft’s efforts to expand the availability of artificial intelligence-based features to Copilot Plus PCs that do not run a Qualcomm chip. Previously, the Redmond-based giant started testing Recall, a feature that takes intermittent snapshots of a user’s activity on their PC to make them available later when required. Like Live Translation, Recall was introduced on Qualcomm-powered Copilot Plus PCs initially.