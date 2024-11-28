Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • Microsoft Denies Claims That Office 365 Apps Train AI Models on User Data

Published 13:34 IST, November 28th 2024

Microsoft Denies Claims That Office 365 Apps Train AI Models on User Data

The response came after some users pointed out on social media that the company requires users to opt out of its "connected experiences" feature.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Microsoft has rejected claims that it trains AI on user data from Office 365 apps. | Image: Unsplash

Microsoft on Wednesday denied claims that it uses customer data from its Microsoft 365 applications, including Word and Excel, to train artificial intelligence models. The response came after some users pointed out on social media that the company requires users to opt out of its "connected experiences" -- a feature that allows users to search for pictures or find information online, which they argued was used to train AI models.

"These claims are untrue. Microsoft does not use customer data from Microsoft 365 consumer and commercial applications to train foundational large language models," a Microsoft spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The spokesperson added that the "connected experiences" enables features such as co-authoring and cloud storage, and has no connection to how the company trains its large language models.

Several users highlighted that the toggle for this feature is turned on by default, but there is no mention of the use of data for training AI models in the disclosure. Moreover, Microsoft's document, which the company posted in October, also fails to explain whether the user data is fed to AI models. It simply says that the "connected experiences" feature can "analyse your content" without mentioning anything about training the company's Large Language Models (LLMs).

The accusations against Microsoft -- and a subsequent rebuttal to them -- come months after Adobe was criticised for updating its terms of service, which were inferred as favouring AI training on user data. The company then clarified that it was not training its generative AI models on user data.

Companies such as Meta, X, and Google -- which are more often subjected to backlashes around user privacy and remain under the scanner -- also opt users into AI training on their data by default. It was after the users spotted these default settings in their apps that they knew their data was being used to train AI models. The conversations on social media indicate that people remain concerned about their data being used to train AI models without permission.

– Written with inputs from Reuters

Updated 13:34 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.