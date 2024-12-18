Motorola Launches Android 15-Powered Phones Without 5G Support

Motorola has launched new G-series phones with the latest Android 15 software. The new Moto G15, Moto G15 Power, and Moto G05 come as entry-level phones, so Android 15 support is welcome. However, none of these smartphones supports 5G connectivity, which is an aspect rivals such as Realme and POCO have shifted their focus to in their smartphones. Motorola’s new Moto G15, Moto G15 Power, and Moto G05 also go big on battery life, which could find appeal among customers who are mostly on the go.

Motorola Moto G15, Moto G15 Power, and Moto G05 Price

The Lenovo-owned smartphone company has not revealed the price or the availability details for the three smartphones. However, the Moto G15, Moto G15 Power, and Moto G05 are expected to go on sale in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America in the coming days.

Motorola Moto G15, Moto G15 Power specifications

Except for their battery capacities, both smartphones are the same. While the Moto G15 has a 5,200mAh battery, the G15 Power packs a bigger 6,000mAh battery. That is also why the latter is slightly bulkier and thicker. The Moto G15 Power is 8.8mm thick and weighs 203g. Meanwhile, the G15 has an 8.2mm thickness and a 190g weight.

Coming to the commonalities, the Moto G15 and G15 Power use a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a punch-hole that includes an 8MP selfie camera inside. On the back, both phones have a 50MP main camera and a 5MP ultrawide camera, arranged in a squarish island. Powering the phones is a MediaTek Helio G81 chip, which is a 4G-only chip with an octa-core 2GHz CPU. It uses 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, but users can expand the storage via a microSD card on both phones. The phones support FM radio, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Moto G15 and G15 Power come in Gravity Gray, Iguana Green, and Sunrise Orange colours with vegan leather finish on the back.

Motorola Moto G05 specifications