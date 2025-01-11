Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Announces Free YouTube Premium Offer: Check Details

Reliance Jio has rolled out a new offer for its broadband customers. Eligible Jio AirFiber and Jio Fiber customers will receive two years of free subscription to YouTube Premium. The offer comes as part of a “significant” collaboration between Jio and Google, which the company said will “elevate the digital experience for subscribers across India.”

Reliance Jio’s free YouTube offer

Jio AirFiber and Jio Fiber customers subscribed to one of select plans will receive free two years of YouTube Premium subscription, allowing them to enjoy videos without advertisements. YouTube Premium also allows users to download videos to watch them without an internet connection and play videos in the background through Picture-in-Picture and Audio-only modes. Having a YouTube Premium subscription also bundles access to YouTube Music at no additional cost.

Customers of ₹888, ₹1,199, ₹1,499, ₹2,499, and ₹3,499 Jio AirFiber and Jio Fiber plans are eligible for the free YouTube Premium subscription offer. The new YouTube Premium offer will be available to new and existing customers of Premium for two years, after which they have the option of continuing with their subscription through monthly or annual payments.

How to activate YouTube Premium on the Jio number

1. Choose or upgrade to a qualifying Jio AirFiber or Jio Fiber plan.

2. Access your account on MyJio.

3. Select the YouTube Premium banner shown on the page.

4. Log into YouTube with your existing account or register a new one.

5. Access ad-free YouTube content on your JioFiber or JioAirFiber set-top box using the same login details.

“This groundbreaking collaboration underscores Jio’s commitment to delivering premium digital services and ensures users can enjoy uninterrupted, high-quality content on the robust Jio network,” said Reliance Jio.