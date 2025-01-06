Noise Air Buds 6 TWS Earbuds Launched With Voice Control Features

Noise has launched a new pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, Air Buds 6, as part of its long-standing partnership with German audio maker Bragi. The new Noise Air Buds 6 offers what the company calls a new era of personalised listening experiences through several features, such as customisable equaliser levels, touch controls, and audio output. However, its unique selling point is the Voice Control feature, which allows users to take calls, control playback, adjust volume, and manage playlists using voice commands.

“Our collaboration with Bragi has helped us to push boundaries and deliver a truly transformative product. The new launch is a statement of unlocking new possibilities in smart audio solutions that serves as a lifestyle upgrade in meaningful ways,” said Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise.

Noise Air Buds 6 price in India

The new flagship earbuds from Noise cost ₹2,999 and will be available from January 7 in Pebble Grey, Sage Blue, and Charcoal Black colours through Noise’s online platform, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Noise Air Buds 6 specifications

Featuring a stem design on the earbuds, the Noise Air Buds 6 uses 12.4mm drivers for “crystal-clear” sound with “deep bass.” It offers active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 32dB and a playtime of 50 hours with the feature turned on. The Bluetooth support on the Noise Air Buds 6 offers ultra-low latency of 50ms, multipoint connectivity, and Google Fast Pairing. The company claims the earbuds support in-ear detection through proximity sensors, while its action buttons are customisable to offer quick access to preferred settings.