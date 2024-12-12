Nothing CMF Phone 1 Gets Android 15 But Not for Everyone

Nothing’s most affordable phone, CMF Phone 1, is now receiving the Android 15 update. However, this is a beta build, which is intended for testers, but anyone can download it at the risk of experiencing glitches and issues. The beta build is now available as part of the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta and brings more lock screen customisation, improved widgets, redesigned Quick Settings, and several camera improvements.

CMF Phone 1 owners interested in trying out the Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 can download an APK file from the company’s website and follow the on-screen instructions within the app to proceed with the installation process. While the beta build can be downloaded by anyone, Nothing has a warning: devices running the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta cannot be rolled back to a stable version currently. CMF Phone 1 users planning to upgrade must note that their device will be stuck to the beta channel unless a stable version is out.

Nothing has listed all the new features coming as part of the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta in the changelog on its website. Here are the highlighted features coming to the CMF Phone 1 with the new update:

Shared Widgets: This feature allows users to link widgets up with friends and family, so anyone can see another person’s widgets on the home screen and even interact with them.

New lock screen customisation: With Android 15, Nothing has improved the lock screen to offer more customisation to users, who now can long-press the lock screen to choose new clock faces and a style of their choice from several options. The widget space has also been expanded, allowing more widgets to be placed on the lock screen.

Smart Drawer: The CMF Phone 1 will feature an AI-powered Smart Drawer after the update, allowing users to see automatically categorised apps into folders – much like the iPhone’s App Library. However, Nothing’s take on App Library lets users pin their favourite apps to the top of the app drawer.

Quick Settings: The Quick Settings panel has been redesigned with an enhanced widget library and better visuals for Network & internet and Bluetooth options.