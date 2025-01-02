Search icon
  • Nvidia’s Market Value Gets $2 Trillion Boost in 2024 on AI Rally

Published 16:27 IST, January 2nd 2025

Nvidia’s Market Value Gets $2 Trillion Boost in 2024 on AI Rally

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Nvidia emerged as the biggest global gainer in market capitalisation for 2024, driven by surging interest in artificial intelligence and the robust demand for its AI-centric chips

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Nvidia's market cap surged dramatically as the demand for AI chips grew. | Image: Nvidia

Nvidia emerged as the biggest global gainer in market capitalisation for 2024, driven by surging interest in artificial intelligence and the robust demand for its AI-centric chips across various industries.

The chipmaker's market value increased by over $2 trillion last year, reaching $3.28 trillion at the close of 2024, making it the second-most valuable listed company in the world. Its market value was $1.2 trillion at the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Apple continued to lead global companies in market value, nearing a historic $4 trillion valuation. This surge was fuelled by investor enthusiasm for the company's anticipated AI enhancements, aimed at revitalising sluggish iPhone sales.

At the end of 2024, Microsoft ranked third with a market value of $3.1 trillion, followed by Alphabet Inc and Amazon, each valued at approximately $2.3 trillion.

These tech companies significantly boosted their respective global indexes in 2024, with the S&P 500 index surging 23.3 per cent and the Nasdaq climbing 28.6 per cent.

Despite the shares' higher valuations, looming US-China tariff tensions, and potentially slower US interest rate cuts, analysts remain optimistic about the sustained strong performance by tech firms in 2025.

Daniel Ives of Wedbush predicts a 25 per cent gain in tech stocks in 2025, attributing potential growth to a less regulatory environment under Donald Trump, forthcoming strong AI initiatives, and a stable foundation for Big Tech and Tesla in 2025 and beyond.

"We believe tech stocks will be robust in 2025 on the shoulders of the AI Revolution and $2 trillion+ of incremental AI cap-ex over the next 3 years," he said.

Updated 16:27 IST, January 2nd 2025

