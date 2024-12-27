OnePlus 12 Available at up to ₹12,000 Discount for Online Buyers

OnePlus 12 will see the launch of its successor OnePlus 13 next month. That means the price of the company’s existing flagship phone will go down. But before that happens, OnePlus has an appealing offer for customers. The OnePlus 12 is available at a discount of up to ₹12,000 on the company website and Amazon India. The offer includes a flat discount of ₹5,000 and a bank discount of ₹7,000, making the OnePlus 12 a good deal.

OnePlus 12 deal

Customers can buy the OnePlus 12 at a flat discount of ₹5,000 from the company website. That brings the smartphone’s price down from ₹64,999 to ₹59,999 for the base variant that comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Over and above this discount, customers can apply bank offers for an additional ₹7,000 off. The bank discount, however, is available only to owners of an ICICI Bank or OneCard credit card.

OnePlus’ offer on the OnePlus 12 has a deadline — it will be valid till December 31, 2024.

OnePlus 12 specifications

The OnePlus 12 was among the most affordable flagship phones of this year. Featuring an aluminium frame and a glass back, the smartphone boasts a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip powers the OnePlus 12, which packs up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. While the smartphone comes with OxygenOS 14, it is upgradeable to Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 software. With the update, the smartphone will offer artificial intelligence (AI) tools.