OnePlus 12 To Sell at up to ₹13,000 Discount Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch

OnePlus 12 will be available at a discount worth ₹13,000 as part of the company's OnePlus Community Sale. Slated to begin on December 6, the sale will feature offers across smartphones, but the deal that stands out is the one on the flagship OnePlus 12 as it reduces the price to ₹56,999. The discount also comes days ahead of the OnePlus 13 launch in India, which is slated to take place sometime in January. Here is how the deal works.

OnePlus 12 deal

As part of the Community Sale, OnePlus is offering a flat discount of ₹6,000 on the OnePlus 12, bringing the price down from ₹69,999 to ₹63,999. However, customers can maximise their savings by opting for an online payment through a credit card from ICICI Bank, One Card and RBL Bank to receive an instant discount of ₹7,000. That takes up the total discount on the OnePlus 12 to ₹13,000.

OnePlus 12 at a discounted price will be available from OnePlus's online store, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other partner stores.

OnePlus 12 specifications

The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. This QHD+ panel has a maximum brightness of 4500 nits and uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. While the smartphone comes with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, it is upgradeable to OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15.