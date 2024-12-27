OnePlus 13 India Price Leaked Ahead of January Launch

OnePlus 13 is set to debut in India on January 7 weeks after its China-exclusive variant was introduced. The upcoming OnePlus flagship brings the latest Qualcomm chip, better cameras, and more artificial intelligence (AI) features. Those improvements, however, will reportedly cause a hike in the OnePlus 13’s price. A new leak has suggested the OnePlus 13 will cost slightly more than the existing OnePlus 12 flagship.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that the price of the OnePlus 13 in India may be set between ₹67,000 and ₹70,000. That is at least ₹2,000 more than the OnePlus 12’s price of ₹64,999. He also suggested that the OnePlus 13 will be available in two configurations: 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB — which are similar to the storage variants of the OnePlus 12. The colourways for the smartphone for the Indian market could be called Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean.

OnePlus 13 will be accompanied by a toned-down OnePlus 13R at the launch on January 7. Brar said the OnePlus 13R will be available in a single storage variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, but did not reveal how much it would cost in India. Since the OnePlus 13R will expectedly be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5 series phone, its colour options could be identical: Nebula Noir and Astrail Trail.