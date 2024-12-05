Search icon
  • OnePlus Nord 4 Receives OxygenOS 15 Update in India: Check Out New Features

Published 18:16 IST, December 5th 2024

OnePlus Nord 4 Receives OxygenOS 15 Update in India: Check Out New Features

OnePlus has begun OxygenOS 15 rollout for the Nord 4 smartphone in India. While OxygenOS 15 supports enhanced AI features, Nord 4 is an incompatible device.

Reported by: Tech Desk
OnePlus Nord 4 | Image: Image: OnePlus

OnePlus has begun the OxygenOS 15 rollout for the Nord 4 smartphone in India. Sticking to the schedule, the OxygenOS 15 rollout for the OnePlus Nord 4 brings Android 15 features for the first time to the company's mid-range portfolio. As part of the update, the OnePlus Nord 4 has received features such as new home screen customisations, animations, under-the-hood optimisations, and interface improvements. Although the new OxygenOS update brings support for enhanced AI features, the Nord 4 is an incompatible device.

OnePlus Nord 4 OxygenOS 15 update

The OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus Nord 4 brings cosmetic changes such as the new Flux themes, which bring a set of new wallpapers with depth effects. The Lock Screen now features clock colour blending, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, and AI auto-fills, among others.

In terms of features, the OxygenOS 15 brings support for Live Alerts, which puts real-time updates from compatible apps right around the punch-hole on the display. Live Alerts works similarly to Apple’s Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro series and later. The Photos app also has new editing features, including the ability to roll back to previous edits in a photo and better integration of filters into the Camera app, so that users can remove a filter after a photo is ed.

OnePlus has also introduced new Floating Window gestures, alongside resizable windows open in the Split Mode, which has separately been optimised to show individual notification drawers on left and right sides. Among other tools, the new update also brings the iOS file-sharing functionality to the OnePlus Nord 4, allowing users to drop files to an iPhone seamlessly with the O+ Connect app.

The new OxygenOS update also adds the ‘Charging limit’ feature to the Nord 4, letting users extend the battery life by capping its charging capacity manually. There’s also anew Private Safe for users to keep their sensitive data hidden for when they have to hand the phone to a friend of family member.

OnePlus said the OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus Nord 4 is rolling out in batches in India.

Updated 18:16 IST, December 5th 2024

