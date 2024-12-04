Published 20:12 IST, December 4th 2024
OnePlus Open Apex Edition Offer With ₹20,000 Discount Announced
Launched in August, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition brings a new paint and material to the standard variant.
OnePlus has announced that the Open Apex Edition -- a limited edition of the company's foldable -- will be available at a discount worth ₹20,000 in the upcoming Community Sale. The company said the OnePlus Community Sale, which kicks off on December 6, will let customers get huge discounts on a range of devices, including the Open Apex Edition, which was launched earlier this year. The Community Sale will be available across platforms, including OnePlus' online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics, among others.
OnePlus Open Apex Edition deal
Customers will be eligible to receive an instant bank discount of ₹20,000 when buying the OnePlus Open Apex Edition using an ICICI Bank, OneCard, and RBL Bank credit card. The company said customers can also opt for the no-cost EMI payment facility for up to nine months on select bank cards. After the bank discount, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will cost ₹1,29,990, down from its original cost of ₹1,49,990.
OnePlus Open Apex Edition specifications
Launched in August, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition brings a new paint and material to the standard variant. Available in a Crimson Shadow colour, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition has a vegan leather finish on its back. But its specifications are the same as the vanilla foldable. The OnePlus Open Apex Edition boasts a 7.82-inch folding inner display and a 6.31-inch outer display. Both displays use LTPO3 AMOLED displays with Dolby Vision, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2800 nits of peak brightness. The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. For photography, the smartphone has a 48MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. The OnPlus Open packs a 20MP selfie camera on the inside and a 32MP camera on the cover display. It uses a 4805mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
Updated 20:12 IST, December 4th 2024