OnePlus Open Apex Edition Offer With ₹20,000 Discount Announced

OnePlus has announced that the Open Apex Edition -- a limited edition of the company's foldable -- will be available at a discount worth ₹20,000 in the upcoming Community Sale. The company said the OnePlus Community Sale, which kicks off on December 6, will let customers get huge discounts on a range of devices, including the Open Apex Edition, which was launched earlier this year. The Community Sale will be available across platforms, including OnePlus' online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics, among others.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition deal

Customers will be eligible to receive an instant bank discount of ₹20,000 when buying the OnePlus Open Apex Edition using an ICICI Bank, OneCard, and RBL Bank credit card. The company said customers can also opt for the no-cost EMI payment facility for up to nine months on select bank cards. After the bank discount, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will cost ₹1,29,990, down from its original cost of ₹1,49,990.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition specifications