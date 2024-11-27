OnePlus Open Starts Receiving Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 in India

OnePlus has announced that the OxygenOS 15 rollout for its Open foldable smartphone has begun. As part of the update, the company is upgrading Open's Android version to Android 15, which packs several new features and privacy-centric improvements. OnePlus' latest mobile platform also packs artificial intelligence (AI) features, including Google Gemini integration and Circle to Search. The rollout is taking place in a phased manner for users in India, while users in regions such as North America and Europe may have to wait slightly longer.

According to OnePlus, Open users can head to their device's settings and look for an update. Chances are an update will be available for their device, in which case they can go ahead with the installation process. However, if they do not see an update, the company recommends users wait for some time since OxygenOS 15 is rolling out incrementally.

What's new in OxygenOS 15

The new OxygenOS 15 update brings a slew of new features, which the company claims will streamline the smartphone experience, powered by AI. The official changelog includes the addition of new ultra-animation effects across the UI, comprising the "industry's first" parallel processing architecture, 'luminous rendering' effects, which bring aesthetic changes to the home screen icons, and new Flux themes, which include a collection of high-quality wallpapers and photos with depth effects.

After the update, the OnePlus Open will also receive AI tools, such as AI Retouch, AI Notes, and a revamped photo editor. While AI Retouch includes several GenAI-powered photo editing tools, such as AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Detail Boost, AI Notes allows users to beautify their texts and emails. The new OxygenOS 15 update also brings the ability to share files between supported OnePlus devices and iPhones.

OxygenOS 15 rollout schedule