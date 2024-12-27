Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • OnePlus Pad Refreshed With New Chip, Camera for China Buyers

Published 13:55 IST, December 27th 2024

OnePlus Pad Refreshed With New Chip, Camera for China Buyers

While the latest OnePlus Pad will remain exclusive to China, reports suggest it may debut internationally as the OnePlus Pad Go 2 sometime next year.

Reported by: Tech Desk
OnePlus Pad has been refreshed for the Chinese market. | Image: OnePlus

OnePlus has updated its OnePlus Pad tablet with new specifications. Launched alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 series, the latest OnePlus Pad version uses a less powerful MediaTek chip and a lower-resolution camera than the global version. However, the rest of its specifications and design remain the same as the older OnePlus Pad, which is also available in India. While this model will remain exclusive to China, reports suggest it may debut internationally as the OnePlus Pad Go 2 sometime next year.

OnePlus Pad price

Available only to buyers in China, the OnePlus Pad starts at CNY 1,999 and goes all the way up to CNY 3,099. Its accessories, the Smart Stylus and the Smart Keyboard are priced at CNY 399 and CNY 499, respectively. While they will be sold separately, early buyers get both accessories for free. The OnePlus Pad comes in Tundra Green and Deep Space Grey colourways.

OnePlus Pad specifications

The latest tablet from OnePlus boasts an 11.6-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2800x2000 pixels, an aspect ratio of 7:5, and a peak brightness of 700 nits. Powering the OnePlus Pad is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip and a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It also supports microSD card storage expansion. The OnePlus Pad runs Android 15-based ColorOS 15, but its global variant will use OxygenOS 15.

Another change in the OnePlus Pad is the rear camera. Instead of a 13MP camera, the Chinese variant uses an 8MP camera. However, the selfie camera continues to use an 8MP sensor. OnePlus says the OnePlus Pad supports AI-based learning tools that maximise productivity and education-related chores. The OnePlus Pad features a 9520mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging technology.
 

Updated 13:55 IST, December 27th 2024

Recommended

S'Korea's Opposition-Controlled National Assembly Votes to Impeach Han
World News
26/11 Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Abdul Rehman Makki Dies in Pakistan
World News
Pushpa 2 Stampede Row: Allu Arjun Virtually Appears Before Court
Entertainment News
PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Last Respects to Manmohan Singh | LIVE
India News
Lava Yuva 2 5G Budget Smartphones Arrives in India with 50MP Camera
Tech
HIGHLIGHTS | Boxing Day Test: Hosts in Box Seat Despite Jaiswal's 82
SportFit
Rahul Gandhi Pays His Last Respects to Former PM Manmohan Singh
India News
Barroz Box Office Collection: Mohanlal's Directorial Debut Trails Marco
Entertainment News
WATCH | Kohli Nearly Loses Cool on Fans Booing Him After His Dismissal
SportFit
ED Raids in Case Against Former Madhya Pradesh Transport Dept Official
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.