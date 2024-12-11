Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • OpenAI’s Sora Text-to-Video Generator Based on Feedback From Indian Artists

Published 16:07 IST, December 11th 2024

OpenAI’s Sora Text-to-Video Generator Based on Feedback From Indian Artists

The new Sora model enables users to generate videos up to 1,080 pixel resolution, up to 20 seconds long, and in widescreen, vertical or square aspect ratios.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
OpenAI has released the Sora model for public use. | Image: Image: OpenAI

Artificial intelligence major OpenAI used feedback from artists and creatives globally, including Indians, to develop its text-to-realistic video generation platform Sora, the company said on Wednesday.

OpenAI has rolled out Sora, which can generate realistic video from text, across majority of markets, including India.

"Since sharing our research preview of Sora earlier this year, we've worked with artists and creatives worldwide, including in India, drawing on their feedback to develop a new and significantly faster version of the model.  India has a world-famous community of creatives, artists, and filmmakers, and we're excited to see the new ways they create using Sora," an OpenAI spokesperson said.

The model enables users to generate videos up to 1,080 pixel resolution, up to 20 seconds long, and in widescreen, vertical or square aspect ratios.

OpenAI is offering Sora as part of ChatGPT Plus account at no additional cost.

"You can generate up to 50 videos at 480p resolution or fewer videos at 720p each month. For those who want more Sora, the Pro plan includes 10x more usage, higher resolutions, and longer durations. We're working on tailored pricing for different types of users, which we plan to make available early next year," OpenAI said in a blog.

OpenAI has blocked use of Sora for damaging forms of abuse, including child sexual abuse materials and other sexual deepfakes.

"We are blocking particularly damaging forms of abuse, such as child sexual abuse materials and sexual deepfakes. Uploads of people will be limited at launch, but we intend to roll the feature out to more users as we refine our deepfake mitigations," the blog said.

The AI platform has embedded technology in Sora to identify if a video is coming from Sora to provide transparency and it can be also used to verify the origin, the blog said.

"While imperfect, we have added safeguards like visible watermarks by default, and built an internal search tool that uses technical attributes of generations to help verify if content came from Sora," the blog said. 

Updated 16:07 IST, December 11th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.