Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech News /
  • PlayStation Plus Outage: Sony Announces Compensation for Affected Users

Published 14:59 IST, February 10th 2025

PlayStation Plus Outage: Sony Announces Compensation for Affected Users

The outage, which began late Friday, left users unable to sign in, play online games or access its online store.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Sony's PlayStation Plus network was disrupted for several hours. | Image: Unsplash

Sony said on Sunday that all PlayStation Plus members would automatically receive an additional five days of service, after a global outage disrupted the PlayStation Network (PSN) for about 18 hours on Friday and Saturday.

"Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience," the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant said in a post on X on Sunday, without specifying the cause of the outage.

The outage, which began late Friday, left users unable to sign in, play online games or access its online store. By Saturday evening, the company said PSN had been restored.

The PlayStation Network is a key service for Sony's gaming division, supporting millions of users worldwide.

At its peak, the outage affected about 7,939 users in the US and around 7,336 users in the UK on Saturday afternoon, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

"PlayStation is back up again after being down for a whole day. Sony at least saved millions of Gamers their Sunday right after ruining their Saturday," a user posted on X.

Sony has dealt with more severe outages in the past. In 2014, a cyberattack forced the PlayStation Network offline for several days during the holiday season. A more serious breach in 2011 compromised the personal data of nearly 77 million users, leading to a month-long shutdown and a regulatory investigation.

Updated 14:59 IST, February 10th 2025

Recommended

NHRC Cracks Down on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Filthy Remarks
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh: President Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Subscriber Exodus! Ranveer Allahbadia’s BeerBiceps Takes a Massive Hit
Entertainment News
Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-808 Monday Lucky Draw OUT
Utility News
India’s 5th Gen AMCA Fighter to Debut at Aero India 2025
Defence News
Ranveer Allahbadia's India’s Got Latent Controversy Sparks AIB Deja Vu
Entertainment News
Aero India 2025: IAF Leave Audience Spellbound on Inaugural Day
India News
Trump Says Hostages Freed by Hamas Looked Like 'Holocaust Survivors'
World News
Annu Kapoor Repulsed By 'Abusive, Sexual' Commentary On Latent
Entertainment News
Muslim Woman Converts Hindu Man for 'Nikah', 5 Held in UP's Bijnor
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: