POCO X7 Pro To Get Iron Man Edition: What It Looks Like

The POCO X7 series is set to launch in India on January 9, the company has confirmed on X (formerly Twitter). The upcoming series will include two smartphones in India: the POCO X7 and the POCO X7 Pro, but the brand has confirmed a third phone, too. The POCO X7 Pro will also arrive in an Iron Man Edition, featuring a design that borrows elements from the superhero’s Jarvis-powered bodysuit.

However, the POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition will be launched at an event in Thailand, meaning it will not be immediately available in India. According to a Facebook post by POCO Thailand, the smartphone is part of the brand’s partnership with Marvel. It features a golden POCO logo on the back and Iron Man’s helmet in the middle. The red-coloured back panel has different shades inspired by Iron Man’s suit and the logos of Marvel and Avengers at the bottom.

The Iron Man Edition of the upcoming POCO phone will also offer customers Iron Man-inspired themes, icons, and wallpapers to offer a holistic experience to the fans of the character played by Robert Downey Jr. in Marvel’s franchise. It is also expected to have the same specifications as the standard POCO X7 Pro, but GSMArena has pointed out that the Iron Man Edition may pack a 6000mAh battery, unlike the standard model coming to India. The Indian variant of the POCO X7 Pro is expected to come with a 6550mAh battery, instead.