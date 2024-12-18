Realme 14x 5G vs POCO M7 Pro 5G: Which Smartphone To Pick?

December’s latter half is usually quiet for the technology world, but Realme and POCO want to change that. Both companies, mostly rivals in India's smartphone market's entry-level and budget segments, launched their new phones this week. Realme has a new Realme 14x 5G, while the POCO refreshed its M-series with the new M7 Pro 5G. Both smartphones share several specifications but still have discernible differences that customers need to check since they pay the exact same price. The Realme 14x 5G and POCO M7 Pro 5G start at ₹14,999. Here is a side-by-side comparison between both phones.

Realme 14x 5G vs POCO M7 Pro 5G: Specifications compared

Display: Customers get a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate on the Realme 14x. The display has a peak brightness of 625 nits and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.97 per cent. While POCO M7 Pro 5G’s display is the same size, which is 6.67 inches, it uses a full-HD+ AMOLED panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. POCO’s smartphone also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. POCO’s M7 Pro 5G also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Processor: Powering the Realme 14x 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Realme says customers can expand the RAM virtually up to 10GB on the new phone, which has a fixed 128GB internal storage. POCO M7 Pro 5G, however, uses a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both phones run Android 14, with Realme using Realme UI 5.0 and POCO using HyperOS custom skins.

Cameras: The Realme 14x 5G packs a 50MP autofocus main camera and a secondary camera with an unspecified sensor. Its front camera is an 8MP shooter. On the other hand, the POCO M7 Pro 5G has a 50MP wide sensors with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP depth-sensing camera on the back. Its front camera is a 20MP sensor.

Battery: Realme’s 14x 5G has a 6000mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 5W reverse wired charging technology, while the POCO M7 Pro uses a 5110mAh battery but with 45W fast-charging standard.

Realme 14x 5G vs POCO M7 Pro 5G: Price in India