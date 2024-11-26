Realme GT 7 Pro launched in India with Android 15, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Price, top features

Realme GT 7 Pro India launch: Realme launched a new premium smartphone, dubbed as the Realme GT 7 Pro, in India today. The Realme GT 7 Pro is the first smartphone in India to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which was introduced by the company at its annual summit in Hawaii earlier this year.

The Realme GT 7 Pro joins the company's GT-series devices, which also includes the Realme GT 6 and the Realme GT 6T, and it competes with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the OnePlus 12 in India.

Realme GT 7 Pro India price and availability

The Realme GT 7 Pro comes in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey colour variants, and it starts at Rs 59,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. However, as a part of the launch offer, the company is offering this variant at a price of Rs 56,999. Realme is also offering this variant at a monthly EMI of Rs 4749 per month. Interested buyers can avail EMI up to 12 months on this purchase of this variant.

On the other hand, the top variant of the phone with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space will be available at a price of Rs 62,999 after the discount.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will go on sale in India on Nvember 29 and it will ve available for purchase via realme.com, Realme Store App, Amazon India and offline store.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications and features

The Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, peak brightness of up to 6500 nits, and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. It comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor along with IP69 dust and water-resistant coating.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It also supports up to 512GB of dynamic RAM and it runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

On the camera front, the Realme GT 7 Pro sports a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP primary lens with a Sony IMX906 sensor with Optical Image Stabalisation (OIS) technology, a 50MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony IMX355 sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. It supports up to 8K video recording at 24fps.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme GT 7 Pro has Wi-Fi 7, 360-degree NFC, Bluetooth 5.4 and dual band GPS. It is backed by a 6,500mAh Titan battery with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.