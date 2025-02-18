Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 17:41 IST, February 18th 2025

Reliance Jio Launches JioTele OS, Its New Platform for Smart TVs

The JioTele OS combines TV channels, cloud games, and OTT apps into a single service, operable with a single remote control.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Reliance Jio has launched a new OS for smart TVs. | Image: Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has announced a new operating system for smart televisions called JioTele OS. The company claims JioTele OS is “India’s own smart TV operating system,” offering customers “a fast, premium, and content-rich” platform on their televisions. JioTele OS takes on Google TV, LG’s webOS, and Samsung’s Tizen, catering to roughly 35 million connected TV households.

While Reliance Jio has not specified the core platform on which its new operating system is based, it has claimed that JioTele OS uses artificial intelligence to curate content for viewers. AI-tailored recommendations will help users “spend less time searching and more time enjoying the content.”

The JioTele OS combines TV channels, cloud games, and OTT apps into a single service, operable with a single remote control. The OS supports up to 4K streaming, regular software updates, and different content formats, so viewers always have access to their favourite content irrespective of the app or input source.

JioTele OS offers “seamless integration” of regional and global content, sourced as part of the company’s partnerships with content providers and “a robust ecosystem of reliable connectivity,” through its unified interface. The company also claims that the new operating system provides a “lag-free” performance, but it will mostly depend on the TV hardware.

“This initiative seeks to transform entertainment in India, ensuring seamless and accessible viewing for every household,” said the company.

JioTele OS will be available from February 21, starting with smart television models from brands such as SPPL-owned Thomson, Kodak, and BPL, and JVC. Jio says more brands will join the lineup later this year, “ensuring a wide range of options” for customers.

Published 17:41 IST, February 18th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: