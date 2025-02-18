Reliance Jio Launches JioTele OS, Its New Platform for Smart TVs

Reliance Jio has announced a new operating system for smart televisions called JioTele OS. The company claims JioTele OS is “India’s own smart TV operating system,” offering customers “a fast, premium, and content-rich” platform on their televisions. JioTele OS takes on Google TV, LG’s webOS, and Samsung’s Tizen, catering to roughly 35 million connected TV households.

While Reliance Jio has not specified the core platform on which its new operating system is based, it has claimed that JioTele OS uses artificial intelligence to curate content for viewers. AI-tailored recommendations will help users “spend less time searching and more time enjoying the content.”

The JioTele OS combines TV channels, cloud games, and OTT apps into a single service, operable with a single remote control. The OS supports up to 4K streaming, regular software updates, and different content formats, so viewers always have access to their favourite content irrespective of the app or input source.

JioTele OS offers “seamless integration” of regional and global content, sourced as part of the company’s partnerships with content providers and “a robust ecosystem of reliable connectivity,” through its unified interface. The company also claims that the new operating system provides a “lag-free” performance, but it will mostly depend on the TV hardware.

“This initiative seeks to transform entertainment in India, ensuring seamless and accessible viewing for every household,” said the company.