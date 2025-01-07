Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Date for Galaxy S25 Series Launch

Samsung has announced it will host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 on January 22. While Samsung has not mentioned what the event will be about, it is all but confirmed that the Galaxy S25 series is coming. Rumours have suggested Samsung will take a slight detour and launch four instead of three smartphones this time.

The Galaxy S25 lineup will obviously include the successors of the Galaxy S24 series, namely, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25. A fourth model in the series, dubbed the Galaxy S25 Slim, may tag along, but several rumours have also said Samsung may just preview the new model at the January event. The Galaxy S25 Slim could have a standalone launch later this year, per reports.

Samsung has also begun taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series in India. Available for ₹1,999, the pre-reservation pass will let customers book the Galaxy S25 series smartphone of their choice right after the launch. The ticket will offer “assured benefits” worth ₹5,000, access to special edition models, assured buyback, and upgrade benefits. The amount is refundable, meaning it will be adjusted against the final cart price on the phone’s purchase. The pre-reservation window will remain open till January 22, after which pre-bookings will begin.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25 series?