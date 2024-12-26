Published 17:20 IST, December 26th 2024
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Available at Discounted Price Online
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra packs top-of-the-line specifications that are still relevant, and appealing with the price drop.
Samsung’s next flagship smartphone series is just around the corner, with its launch expected towards the January-end. That means the older phones will see a price cut. Last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, however, is already available at one of the lowest prices currently. Launched in 2023, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is down to under ₹73,000, but it is available only to online buyers.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal on Amazon
Amazon India has cut Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra price down to ₹72,999 from the listed price of ₹1,49,999. This is a flat discount so customers do not need to go for a particular payment method for this. However, there are additional offers, such as no-cost EMI and 5 per cent unlimited cashback for purchases made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Amazon is also offering discounts to customers willing to trade in their old, used phones for the purchase.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications
The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs top-of-the-line specifications that are still relevant, and appealing with the price drop. It features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1750 nits. The smartphone’s display is shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Powering the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The smartphone comes with Android 13 out of the box, but it is upgradable to Android 15, which is currently rolling out. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 200MP main camera on the back, assisted by a 10MP telephoto camera, a 10MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Its selfie camera uses a 12MP sensor. It uses a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 45W using a wired charger and 15W using a wireless charger.
Updated 17:20 IST, December 26th 2024